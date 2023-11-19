Volleyball Defeated at Auburn, 3-0

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU dropped a 3-0 (12-25, 14-25, 23-25) decision to Auburn Sunday afternoon at Neville Arena.

LSU moves to 11-15 on the season, including a 6-10 SEC mark, while Auburn improves to 19-8 and 9-7 in league play and ends its three-match losing streak.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led LSU with nine kills on 17 errorless swings for a .529 hitting percentage and added six digs and one block. Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led LSU with 10 digs and totaled five kills and two blocks.

Setter Emily Mitter handed out 14 assists and contributed seven digs, and middle blocker Alexis Roberson finished with a team-high four blocks.

Set 1

LSU called an early timeout down 9-4 with Auburn on a 3-0 run. The run continued with Auburn scoring seven of the next eight rallies to stretch its lead 16-5 when the visiting club used their final timeout of the set. LSU did score the first point out of the timeout, but AU kept applying pressure and won the opening frame 25-12.

Set 2

Auburn took a 15-8 lead into the media timeout behind a 4-1 run, and LSU signaled for its first timeout, trailing 19-9. LSU cut the deficit to single digits, but Auburn pulled away with a 25-14 victory.

Set 3

LSU held a 9-7 lead, but Auburn rallied back and was ahead 15-13 at the media timeout. LSU evened the set at 15 thanks to a kill from Dotson and an LSU block, but a 5-2 run by Auburn forced LSU to call a timeout down 20-17. AU led 24-20 when LSU fought off three set points to pull within one at 24-23, but a kill from Auburn ended the set and match with a 25-23 win for the home team.

Up Next

LSU plays its final home match this season against Georgia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

For the latest news and information on LSU volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.