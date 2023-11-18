LSU Gold
Baseball

Gallery: Baseball Purple vs Gold World Series

Mac Bingham | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Ryan Kucherak | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Brady Neal, Gavin Guidry, Derrick Mitchell, Jared Jones | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Austen Roellig | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Sam Dutton | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Tommy White | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Dylan Thompson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Nic Bronzini | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Hayden Travinski, Jake Brown | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Will Hellmers | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Mic Paul | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Fidel Ulloa | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Griffin Cooley | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu
Gavin Guidry, Derrick Mitchell, Steven Milam, Ryan Kucherak | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

Related Stories

Purple Edges Gold, 2-1, in Game 1 of Fall Baseball World Series

Purple Edges Gold, 2-1, in Game 1 of Fall Baseball World Series

The Purple’s pitching effort on Friday night was highlighted by Nic Bronzini, a redshirt freshman left-hander from San Ramon, Calif., who fired seven strikeouts in three shutout innings while allowing no hits.
Purple-Gold World Series Opens at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium

Purple-Gold World Series Opens at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium

Senior catcher Alex Milazzo will captain the Purple team, and graduate catcher Hayden Travinski will captain the Gold squad. Both intrasquad games are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free. The gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.
Gallery: Baseball's National Championship Ring Ceremony

Gallery: Baseball's National Championship Ring Ceremony