Volleyball Falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU fell to No. 8 Tennessee 3-0 (18-25, 22-25, 18-25) Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU falls to 11-14 overall and a 6-9 SEC record, while Tennessee improves its winning streak to six matches and boasts a 22-3 overall record and 13-2 in league matches.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson finished with a match-high 15 kills and added five digs and one block. Robinson was the only Tiger to finish with double-digit kills. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi turned in a career-high six aces in addition to her two kills, one dig and one block.

Set 1

After Tennessee scored the match’s first point, LSU responded with a 3-0 run. The Lady Vols jumped back in front at 6-4 thanks to a 5-1 run, including four unanswered points, and led 13-8 when the Tigers called their first timeout. LSU was able to come within three points at 16-13, but Tennessee pulled away and won the set, 25-18.

Set 2

The Lady Vols jumped out to an early 8-3 lead when the Tigers signaled for time. LSU gained momentum with a 4-0 run highlighted by three consecutive aces from Anwusi and pulled within one point at 15-14, but Tennessee found its rhythm and led 23-19 when the home team used their final timeout of the set.

Set 3

LSU burned an early timeout, trailing 7-2. The Tigers cut the deficit to four points multiple times, including at 17-13, but the Lady Vols ballooned their lead to 22-14 behind a 5-1 run and ultimately won the set, 25-18.

Up Next

LSU hits the road for a 2 p.m. CT match on Sunday, Nov. 19, against Auburn in Auburn, Ala.

For the latest news and information on LSU volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.