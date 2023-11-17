Ella Chesnut Set to Run at the 2023 NCAA XC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s cross-country team is sending Ella Chesnut to Charlottesville, Va., for the NCAA XC Championships. The meet will be streamed live on ESPNU.

Saturday, November 18th | Panorama Farms, Charlottesville, Virginia

Women’s 6K | 9:20 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information | ESPNU

Sophomore Ella Chesnut had a historical weekend last time out at the NCAA South Central Regional. Chesnut led the way with her third meet this season as LSU’s top finisher, finishing fourth overall in the field of 180 total runners. Chesnut’s time of 20:18.4 shaved over 15 seconds off of her previous PR of 20:34.6 from the Arturo Barrios Invite earlier this season.

Her time at the South Central Regional made her the highest regional finisher in program history, besting Katy-Ann McDonald (2021) and Charlotte Mayock (1996) who both finished sixth, and just the third Tiger on the women’s side to make nationals as an individual.

As a team at Regionals, the Tigers tied their highest finish in program history of third from last season. The top two finishing teams, first-place Arkansas and second-place Texas A&M, qualified for the National Championships.

Chesnut will be looking to make history once again this week, setting a new bar of the LSU cross country team. Mayock holds the highest women’s NCAA finish of 62nd for LSU, while the last runner to make it to the biggest stage, McDonald, finished 163rd overall.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.