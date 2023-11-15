November 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the November 2023 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Jere Hribar

Freshman, Finance, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Jere has displayed a great attitude and attention to detail in his first month at LSU as an international Student-Athlete. He has adjusted to Baton Rouge and has even gone out of his away to assist other international students in their transition to LSU / United States as well. We really appreciate Jere’s willingness to learn, strong communication skills, and leading by action!

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Bryce Langston

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: This semester, Bryce has taken several steps showing growth on his academic journey demonstrated by an increased commitment to his academics. In seeking academic guidance, Bryce not only attends his academic appointments but stays beyond the allotted time. Additionally, Bryce is committed to taking full advantage of the academic resources and asks for assistance when needed, thus completing every assignment fully. His willingness to seek academic assistance and complete assignments diligently is a reflection of Bryce’s determination and hard work in achieving academic success.

Nominated by: Football Academic Team

Skylar Martin

Freshman, Kinesiology – Human Movement, Beach Volleyball

Reason for nomination: Skylar has done an amazing job adjusting to LSU and the academic rigor. She is crushing her academics and continue to utilize all the resources to be successful academically.

Nominated by: Ericka Lavender, Associate Director

Kylie Mueller

Freshman, Kinesiology, Beach Volleyball

Reason for nomination: Kylie has been crushing her academics and has done a great job transitioning into the fall semester. She is a hard worker and continues to strive for excellence and success in all of her courses.

Nominated by: Ericka Lavender, Associate Director

Hailey Van Lith

Graduate Student, MBA Program, Women’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Hailey is a new graduate transfer student-athlete who enrolled in the LSU one-year MBA program. Not only does Hailey bring a level excellence, leadership and competitiveness to the women’s basketball program athletically, but she also brings that same level of excellence, leadership, and competitiveness to the classroom. The reason I am nominating Hailey for student-athlete of the month is because even though she was unable to attend the MBA program orientation prior to starting this fall due to competing for USA, she did an amazing job in her first MBA course during B session which is one of the most difficult courses in the program. There is no doubt that as the season starts Hailey will be a force to reckon with on the court and in the classroom.

Nominated by: Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director

Mike Williams

Freshman, Undecided, Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Mike has really been a joy to work with this semester. His work ethic, determination to grow, and great attitude are just a few of the characteristics that are contributing to his success as a student-athlete. Mike’s great habits have put him on the path toward academic success. We are very excited to see all that he will accomplish here at LSU.

Nominated by: Lauren Barker, Learning Specialist

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athlete of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.

The Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is a 54,000 square-foot facility composed of teams for academic affairs, student affairs and information technology, who annually serve more than 500 student-athletes. The purpose of the CCACSA is to provide an all-inclusive, student-centered support structure for all student-athletes from matriculation, through graduation, and life beyond.