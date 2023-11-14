LSU Ready For Fourth Straight Art Adamson Invitational Appearance Starting Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving teams are headed to their midseason invite after a highly competitive first half of the season. Both disciplines are set to compete in the Art Adamson Invitational inside the Rec Center Natatorium starting Wednesday in Bryan-College Station.

LSU swimming prelims begin in Bryan-College Station on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CT each day with diving prelims starting at noon CT. The prelim sessions will be different this season as the 2024 Paris Olympics quickly approach. Morning sessions will consist of events occurring in long-course meters. This gives the swimmers a chance to qualify in their respective events for the Summer Games.

In the evening when finals get underway, the pool is flipped back to short-course yards, which also allows the swimmers to compete for qualifying cuts to the NCAA Championships in March.

Live stats for the Art Adamson can be found on the MeetMobile app and each evening session can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Wednesday, Nov. 15

200 Free Relay

400m/500 Y Free

200 IM

50 Free

Diving

400 Medley Relay

Thursday, Nov. 16

200 Medley Relay

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

200 Back

Diving

800 Free Relay

Friday, Nov. 17

1650 Free

Platform Diving

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

LAST TIME OUT

In the tri-team meet, LSU showed several strong swims, including transfer Jacob Pishko who has been a big pickup for the men’s team in the distance races. Pishko won the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:06.92, which ranks No. 2 in LSU history for the event. He also took third place in the 500 free with a time of 4:28.77.

Additionally, Pishko claimed second place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:48.29.

Senior team captain Mitch Mason touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.60 and placed second in the 200-breast with a time of 2:01.02. Freshman Jere Hribar nabbed a victory in the 50-yard freestyle by touching the wall first with a time of 19.94. Hribar also placed second in the 100-free with a time of 44.03.



On the diving side of the competition, Zayne Danielewicz and Helle Tuxen both won on the three-meter springboard. Danielewicz picked up the win with a score of 343.55, while Tuxen had a score of 314.00. On three-meter, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed second with a score of 285.70 and Tuxen had another top-3 finish with a score of 281.85.