LSU To Host MVSU Sunday In PMAC

BATON ROUGE – LSU will wrap up its first week of action Sunday in the PMAC at 2 p.m. CT when it takes on Mississippi Valley State for its third game of the week.

After dropping their season opener on Monday in Vegas against No. 20 Colorado, the top-ranked Tigers returned to the PMAC for the home opener against Queens. Prior to the game LSU received championship rings and raised a championship banner before taking to the court and picking up its first victory of the young season.

“I think you saw more energy tonight from all of the returning players,” Coach Mulkey said Thursday following the Queens game. “We’re just getting better defensively. Listen, we’re not a polished product; we’re a work in progress. I don’t know when it will be really, really good, but we’ll get there.”

On Sunday, Coach Kim Mulkey will present rings to the coaches she played for; Ms. Fairy Hannible (Hammond Jr. High), Gayle Montalvo (AAU), Charlie Domino (AAU), Mary Jo Castell (Hammond High), Iwana McGee (Hammond High), Sonja Hogg (LA Tech) and Leon Barmore (LA Tech).

Sunday’s game will stream on the SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. The game will also be on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams.

With two new transfers along with the top rated class of freshmen, the Tigers are still looking to gain the chemistry that comes from competing together on the floor. The talent on this team is obvious and now its just a matter of time before the pieces come together as one.

“I have been blessed to coach a lot of great point guards, a lot of great post players and a lot of great shooters,” Coach Mulkey said. “We have that on this team. We can share the wealth – they can all score. What we’ve got to do is focus on the defensive end.

“I want if you see a kid’s numbers, throw them the ball. Because what’s going to happen is Angel will get double- and triple-teamed at some point and she’s going to find you; she will find the open player. We have to as guards always see through the lane. There’s a lot things on the offensive end, but right now they’re not more important than defense.”

Angel Reese has recorded double-doubles in both of LSU’s first two game and she now has nine straight going back to last season. She will look to take sole possession of the No. 2 spot on LSU’s all-time double-doubles list on Sunday, currently in a tie with Ayana Mitchell at 36 competing for the Tigers.

Sa’Myah Smith has looked to have taken a jump from her freshman to sophomore season, playing as one of the most consistent players for LSU thus far. She has recorded new career marks in scoring in both of the first two games, scoring 16 points against Colorado and then 21 against Queens. She has also averaged 6.5 rebounds in those two games. Smith had the opportunity to play USA Basketball over the summer, but instead opted to stay in Baton Rouge to work on her game and improving her strength and so far that has paid off.

“She stayed all summer and worked hard and got better at things she felt were weaknesses,” Reese said about her post partner Smith. “Her strength, her athleticism, I just feel like her hard work is paying off and everything she was able to do (Thursday) is everything she’s been doing in practice.”

MVSU opened its season on Monday at No. 5 Utah as the Utes won, 104-45. The Tigers and Delta Devils faced off last year early in the season as well. LSU came away victorious, 111-41, its second game scoring 100+ in a stretch that saw the Tigers score over 100 in five straight games to begin the season.