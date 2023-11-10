Volleyball Drops Three-Setter at No. 21 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LSU was defeated by No. 21 Florida 3-0 (17-25, 23-25, 16-25) Friday night at the Exactech Arena.

With the loss, LSU falls to 10-13 overall and 5-8 in SEC play, while No. 21 Florida ends its three-match losing streak and improves to 15-7 overall and 7-6 in league play.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson and right side Jade Demps each finished with eight kills to lead the Tigers. Right side Ellie Echter and middle blocker Alexis Roberson followed with six kills apiece.

Setters Maddie Waak and Emily Mitter logged 15 and 11 assists, respectively. Waak led the Tigers with nine digs in the loss.

Set 1

LSU trailed 15-11 at the first media timeout and called for time down 18-14. Florida scored three consecutive points to force LSU into its final timeout of the set as they increased its margin to 21-14. The Tigers responded with a 3-0 run, and the Gators signaled for a timeout, holding on to a 21-17 advantage. Florida came out of the break and scored the final four points of the frame to win the opening set, 25-17.

Set 2

The Tigers scored the first two points in the set and held a slight advantage until the Gators’ 6-0 run put the home club ahead 11-7. With UF having a 15-10 advantage, LSU scored on four of the following five points to trim the deficit to 16-14. Florida kept LSU at bay and called a timeout, clinging on to a 21-19 advantage. Both teams exchanged points, bringing the score to 23-21 when UF called its final timeout. LSU tied the set at 23 after a block and kill from middle blocker Anita Anwusi, but Florida scored the last two points to escape the set with a 25-23 victory.

Set 3

LSU opened the stanza for the second consecutive set by scoring the first two points, but Florida rattled off four straight to gain a 4-2 lead and was ahead 7-3 to force LSU to call a timeout. Florida continued to build as they led by as many as seven points at 15-8 behind a 4-0 run when the Tigers burned their final timeout of the set. UF increased its lead to 19-11, and though LSU pulled within six points at 20-14, the home team closed the set on a 5-2 run to win it, 25-16.

Up Next

LSU ends its weekend road trip against South Carolina at 1 p.m. CT at the Carolina Volleyball Center in Columbia, S.C.

