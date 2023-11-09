Lady Tigers Set for NCAA XC South Central Regional on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s cross-country team is heading out to Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA South Central Regionals hosted by the University of Arkansas. The meet will be not be streamed or televised.

Friday, November 10th | Agri Park, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Women’s 6K | 10:30 a.m. CT | Course Map

Men’s 10K | 11:30 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Meet Information

The top two teams in each of the nine regions contested on Friday, November 10, will advance to the NCAA Championships, which will be held on Saturday, November 18, at the Panorama Farms course and hosted by the University of Virginia.

Thirty-six individuals automatically qualify for the NCAA XC Championships by being one of the top four regional finishers not on an advancing team, and two additional individuals are selected at-large by the committee.

The LSU women placed 10th at the SEC Championships on Friday, October 27, in Columbia, S.C., and have recorded two first-place team finishes this fall. After some unlucky circumstances in the conference championship, the 10th place finish dropped LSU from third in the region to seventh a week later.

Last season the Tigers finished third at the South-Central meet, the highest NCAA XC Regional finish in school history. The result led LSU to being the first one out of the two automatic-bid selections.

LSU was led by junior Lorena Rangel-Batres and sophomore Michaela Rose, who finished the 6K race 20th and 25th, respectively, in times of 21:04.05 and 21:15.7. The Tigers’ Cindy Bourdier placed 32nd in 21:20.3, while Ella Chesnut finished 36th (21:24.5) and Addison Stevenson crossed the line in 41st place (21:35.7) to close out the scoring in 2022.

Admission and parking are free for the NCAA South Central Region cross country meet. No pets are allowed on the Agri Park cross country course.

