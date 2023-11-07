Mobile Menu Button
November 7, 2023 - 10:48 AM
Gallery: Men's Basketball vs Mississippi Valley State
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Tyrell Ward l Photo By : Beau Brune
mike l Photo By : Beau Brune
Mike Williams l Photo By : Beau Brune
Carlos Stewart l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker l Photo By : Beau Brune
Tyrell Ward l Photo By : Beau Brune
Carlos Stewart l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jalen Reed l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jordan Wright l Photo By : Beau Brune
Trae Hannibal l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker l Photo By : Beau Brune
Tyrell Ward l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker l Photo By : Beau Brune
Matt McMahon l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jalen Reed l Photo By : Beau Brune
Mwani Wilkinson l Photo By : Beau Brune
Carlos Stewart l Photo By : Beau Brune
Jalen Reed, Derek Fountain, Trace Young l Photo By : Beau Brune
Adam Benhayoune l Photo By : Beau Brune
Matt McMahon, Mike Williams l Photo By : Beau Brune
Matt McMahon l Photo By : Beau Brune
Will Baker l Photo By : Beau Brune
Tiger Basketball Starts Signing Day Getting Papers From 6-11 Forward Robert Miller III
November 8, 2023
Baker Drops 29 in 106-60 Opening Win Over Mississippi Valley St.
November 6, 2023
Will Baker finished 10-of-11 from the floor in 19 minutes of action.
LSU Men's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley St. (Radio Archive)
November 6, 2023
