Beach Concludes Fall Season

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team concludes the fall season at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium with a combined record of 39-5.

“This weekend was a great bookend and celebration to the effort and intentionality the team set out to accomplish this fall,” said assistant coach Cati Leak. “We played consistent, energetic, and sought to serve the team. We are excited to continue pushing into new territory with our play and looking forward to finishing the semester strong.”