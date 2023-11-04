BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU-Alabama rivalry will go from the football field Saturday night to the volleyball court as LSU host Alabama at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Sunday’s match will be Senior Day, as LSU will honor Anita Anwusi, Erin Carmichael, Sanaa Dotson, Paige Flickinger, Samarah Hill, Emily Mitter and Alia Williams. It is also the Hometown Heroes/Girl Scouts Day, where the first 250 fans will receive a camo hat.

The match will be streamed on SEC Network+, with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory calling the action. It is the second time LSU (9-12, 4-7 SEC) and Alabama (10-13, 0-12 SEC) will meet for the second time this season after the Tigers defeated the Tide 3-0 on Oct. 22 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU is 42-30 all-time versus Bama and is on a four-match winning streak. The Tigers have also won seven of the last eight matchups.

The Tigers come off a five-set loss at Ole Miss Wednesday night, where they nearly pulled off the reverse sweep. This season, LSU has a .235 hitting percentage with 12.61 kills, 11.87 assists and 1.44 aces per set. On the defensive side of the net, the Bayou Bengals average 1.94 blocks and 13.00 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson sits at No. 5 in the SEC and No. 35 in the NCAA with 3.99 kills per set and No. 6 in the league with 4.60 points per set. Robinson contributes 48 blocks and 16 aces this season and is on a six-match streak with three or more blocks.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 4 in the conference with a .364 hitting percentage behind 155 kills and leads the team with 63 blocks. Anwusi enters Sunday’s match four blocks shy of breaking into the program’s top 10 in total blocks.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger and right side Ellie Echter have been hot over the last four matches. In that span, Flickinger is second on the team with 36 kills (3.57/set) and has a team-high eight aces, while Echter has chipped in 31 kills (2.21/set). Flickinger is coming off her first double-double this season with 12 kills and a season-high 17 digs at Ole Miss, and Echter landed a career-high 13 kills against the Rebels.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 9 in the SEC with 8.57 assists per set and leads the team with 2.26 digs per set. Waak also has 21 aces this season, and defensive specialist Erin Carmichael leads the team with 23 total aces.

