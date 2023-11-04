Versus Alabama

Alabama is still seeking its first conference win this season after falling at Texas A&M 3-0 Friday night. Bama has a .230 hitting percentage on 12.05 kills and averages 11.35 assists per set. The Crimson Tide ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 1.60 aces per set, and on the defensive side of the net, Bama has 1.82 blocks and 13.61 digs per set.

Outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh leads Alabama with 3.25 kills, 0.44 aces per set and 35 total aces. She also has 33 total blocks to aid her at No. 10 in the league with 3.94 points per set. Middle blocker Chaise Campbell sits at No. 8 in the SEC with a .333 hitting percentage behind 159 kills, and middle blocker Alyiah Wells is nearby with a .317 attacking average with 203 kills. Campbell and Wells lead the team with 65 and 64 blocks, respectively. Setter Callie Kieffer ranks No. 7 in the conference with 9.64 assists per set. 