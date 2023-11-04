LSU Falls In Tri-Team Meet vs. FSU & Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team traveled to face FSU and Alabama in a tri-team meet inside the Morcom Aquatic Center Saturday, where the Seminoles and Crimson Tide pulled out wins against LSU’s men’s and the women’s teams.

In the tri-team meet, LSU showed several strong swims, including transfer Jacob Pishko who has been a big pickup for the men’s team in the distance races. Pishko won the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:06.92, which ranks No. 2 in LSU history for the event. He also took third place in the 500 free with a time of 4:28.77.

Additionally, Pishko claimed second place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:48.29.

Senior team captain Mitch Mason touched the wall first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.60 and placed second in the 200-breast with a time of 2:01.02. Freshman Jere Hribar nabbed a victory in the 50-yard freestyle by touching the wall first with a time of 19.94. Hribar also placed second in the 100-free with a time of 44.03.

On the diving side of the competition, Zayne Danielewicz and Helle Tuxen both won on the three-meter springboard. Danielewicz picked up the win with a score of 343.55, while Tuxen had a score of 314.00. On three-meter, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant placed second with a score of 285.70 and Tuxen had another top-3 finish with a score of 281.85.

LSU returns to action on Nov. 15, when the Tigers travel to Texas A&M to compete in their midseason meet, the Art Adamson Invitational. LSU heads to Bryan-College Station to battle a bevy of teams inside the Rec Center Natatorium. Both disciplines in swimming and diving will compete for LSU, unlike seasons past that saw swimming go to one meet and diving compete in another.

The Tigers will arrive at Texas A&M’s campus on Monday and go through two days of training before the first day of events on Wednesday.