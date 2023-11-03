LSU Travels to Tallahassee For Tri-Team Meet With Florida State & Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – Following a three-week hiatus in competition, the LSU swimming and diving team returns to action Saturday to take on Florida State and Alabama in a tri-team meet inside Morcom Aquatic Center. The meet is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT and 10 a.m. local time on the FSU campus.

The meet is available to stream on YouTube with dedicated feeds to both the swimming events and the diving events. The swimming live stream can be viewed here: bit.ly/40qUEBy and the diving feed can be accessed here: bit.ly/3u0sW2G.

LSU last faced both opponents during the 2022-23 season at the friendly confines of the LSU Natatorium. The Tigers came up short in the Alabama meet, however, the women’s squad nabbed the victory over the Seminoles by a score of 180.5-119.5.

LAST TIME OUT

Against Arkansas, the LSU women’s swimming and diving team displayed a strong back half of the meet, touching the wall first in six of the final nine events, including the LSU ‘A’ relay team in the 400-yard freestyle relay out-touching Arkansas’s top relay team.

The Tigers opened the meet with three consecutive second-place finishes before Katarina Milutinovich touched the wall first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.15.

In the diving well, Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant lifted the Tigers by claiming first place in both the one-meter and three-meter with respective scores of 300.23 and 342.60.

In the aforementioned back half of the meet, Milutinovich claimed the first victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.58. Sofia Sartori continued the strong second half for LSU with a win in the 200-yard backstroke, clocking a time of 2:02.42. Jenna Bridges joined Sartori and Milutinovich by touching the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle by finishing with a time of 4:58.01.

LSU finished the women’s only meet in the 400-yard freestyle relay, winning the event with a final time of 3:22.74.

On the diving side, other than Gutierrez Lavenant’s performance, Maggie Buckley claimed second on three-meter (319.65) and third on one-meter (297.23). Helle Tuxen finished the meet by finishing second on one-meter (298.20) and fourth on three-meter (276.30).