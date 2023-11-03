LSU Sports Radio Network To Expand Women’s Basketball Coverage

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball fans all around the state of Louisiana will be able to catch all of the Tigers’ games this season as the LSU Sports Radio Network has expanded its terrestrial coverage for the defending national champions.

In addition to Guaranty Media’s flagship WBRP 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, these stations will carry every LSU Women’s Basketball game for the upcoming season:

Flagship: WBRP-FM Baton Rouge 107.3 FM

KOGM-FM Lafayette/Opelousas 107.1 FM

KMLB-AM Monroe 540 AM

KRUS-AM Ruston 1490 AM

KWKH-AM Shreveport 1130 AM

In addition to these stations, fans can view a full list of radio affiliates that will carry select women’s basketball games this season.

All LSU Sports Radio Network broadcasts including LSU Women’s Basketball games are also streamed free at LSUsports.net/live and within the LSU Sports Mobile App. Download the app free at LSUsports.net/apps.

Patrick Wright, the Voice of LSU Women’s Basketball, returns for his 34th season behind the microphone. He is joined by color analysts Shaeeta Williams and Emily Ward.