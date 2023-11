SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team will be traveling to San Diego, California this weekend to compete in the Hagedorn Hidden Dual. The tournament will be hosted by the University of San Diego. The hidden dual will be played at Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center. Play will begin Friday, November 3 and will continue through Sunday, November 5.

Updates will be posted to the LSU Men’s Tennis social media pages.