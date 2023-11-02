LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship Ceremony

BATON ROUGE – No. 1 LSU will have its home opener on November 9 against Queens (N.C.) and before the game the 2022-23 team will receive its National Championship rings and the National Championship banner will be raised into the PMAC rafters in a pregame ceremony.

Doors to the PMAC will open at 5:30 p.m. CT to give fans plenty of time to get in their seats by 6:20 for the start of the ceremony. The team will first receive the rings and then the banner will go up at 6:35 p.m. LSU’s home opener will tip at the top of the hour.

The Tigers open up their season Monday night against No. 20 Colorado at the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas. The game will tip at 6:30 p.m. CT on TNT.