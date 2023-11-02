Graham’s Fall Campaign Ends at ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – LSU women’s tennis freshman Kinaa Graham’s strong fall campaign came to a close on Thursday after she was defeated in the consolation round of 16 at the ITA National Fall Championships. She was bested in three sets by Selma Cadar of Maryland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4., inside the Barnes Tennis Center.

Graham and Cadar played in the consolation round of 16 after both were defeated in the first round of the main draw yesterday. The LSU Tiger claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 before Cadar responded with a strong 6-3 win of her own in the second set to extend the match. The final set was back and forth as the two players traded points, but Cadar strung together consecutive wins to end the set and narrowly claim a 6-4 win.

The defeat brought an end to a tremendous debut campaign for Graham, who posted a 12-5 singles record in the fall playing across four different tournaments. The 12 wins is a team-high and includes three wins against ranked foes. The former blue-chip prospect hit the ground running and will look to continue her strong start when dual matches begin in January.

LSU will open the 2024 dual season on January 20, 2024 when they host Louisiana Tech at the LSU Tennis Complex.

