Beach Set To Host The LSU Fall Competition

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball is set to conclude their fall season with a finale at the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium.

The tournament will be Friday-Sunday with the HCU, UNO, SLU and Southern Miss coming in town to take on the Tigers.

The Sandy Tigs are coming off of a successful weekend in Huntsville, Alabama where the team went a combined 40-7.

A majority of the team will be in Baton Rouge for the tournament while two pairs will be heading back to Huntsville for the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Championships. Ellie Shank, Gabi Bailey, Parker Bracken and Reilly Allred will compete in the second annual AVCA fall tournament.