Kinaa Graham Set for Competition at ITA National Fall Championships

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – LSU women’s tennis freshman Kinaa Graham will open her campaign at the 2023 ITA Fall National Championships at the esteemed Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego on Wednesday, November 1. Graham will compete in the singles competition and will take on No. 7 Ayana Akli of South Carolina at 1:15 p.m. CT.

Live stats can be found on the tournament page and fans can follow video coverage on track tennis as well as the Cracked Racquets broadcast. Match updates will also be shared on X/Twitter, @lsuwten.

ITA National Fall Championships

The ITA National Fall Championships is the pinnacle of collegiate fall tennis. 32 singles players and 32 doubles duo qualified through the means of finishing first or second in their selective regional, winning other reputable tournaments such as the ITA All-American Championships or by having a high enough rank to be selected as a wild card. Graham finished runner-up at the 2023 ITA Southern Regional a few weeks ago to earn an automatic berth into the draw.

One round of singles and doubles will be played each day. Players eliminated in the first round of both draws will compete in a consolation draw that begins on Thursday.

Tiger Tidbits

Graham, a freshman from Austin, Texas, was a blue-chip recruit and the state’s top prospect for the Class of 2023. She has hit the ground running to get her collegiate career started. She leads the Tigers this fall with the strongest singles campaign of the team with a 12-3 singles record over three tournaments of play. Graham went 2-1 at the River Oaks Invitational in Houston before going 5-1 at the ITA All-American Championships, only narrowly falling in the final qualifying match, and posting the same record at the ITA Southern Regional only days later.

In addition to her success in singles, Graham also finished the ITA Southern Regional as a runner-up in doubles alongside Anita Sahdiieva. The duo won four matches to reach the final and were defeated in three sets by Mississippi State’s Alexandra Mikhailuk and Athina Pitta, 1-6, 7-5, 10-5.

