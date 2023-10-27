Women’s Tennis’ Grant, Holguin Claim First Collegiate Wins on Day One of Roberta Alison Fall Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – LSU women’s tennis freshmen Emma Grant and Carina Holguin secured the first singles wins of their collegiate careers on Friday afternoon on day one of the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, hosted by the University of Alabama at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Doubles – Round One

One round of doubles opened the first day of the tournament. Grant and Holguin paired together in doubles action to take on Samford’s Grace Keller and Meredith Taylor. The Samford pair claimed a 6-2 win over the Tiger duo.

Singles – Round One

The first round of singles followed the morning session of doubles, with Grant and Holguin set for singles action alongside Caroline Arnold. Grant faced Samantha Maras of Samford in her match. Grant and Maras battled in a close first set that went to Maras by a score of 6-4 before she won the second set 6-3 to clinch the match.

Arnold faced Tennessee Chattanoga’s Margaret Manolache in her match. Manolache claimed the first set, 6-2, and held off Arnold in the second set to narrowly win 6-4 and clinch a straight set win.

The final match of round one saw Holguin faced Alabama’s Sydney Orefice. Orefice edged Holguin, 6-4, in the first set and won two straight points in the final set at 5-5 to clinch a 7-5 win and narrowly secure the straight set win.

Singles – Round Two

The second round of singles followed the first. Grant faced UTC’s Emma Pedretti to open the round for the Tigers. Grant and Pedretti split the first ten games, 5-5, before Grant won back-to-back games to get a 7-5 set win and take the lead in the match. The second set was more comfortable for the LSU Tiger, who won 6-3 to clinch it in straight sets and score the first singles win of her collegiate career.

Holguin joined her teammate in the winner’s column in round two after taking down Samford’s Annie Holt in straight sets. Holguin claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 and only dropped two games in the second to win 6-2 and earn her first collegiate singles win.

The final match of the day saw Arnold face UAB’s Adela Wasserbauerova. The UAB player won the first set, 6-1, and repeated the scoreline in the second to clinch the match.

Up Next

The second and final day of the Roberta Alison Fall Classic will kick off at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday morning with two rounds of doubles followed by one round of singles.

Roberta Alison Fall Classic

Oct. 27 – Day 1

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama Tennis Stadium)

Doubles – Round One

Keller/Taylor (Samford) def. Grant/Holguin (LSU), 6-2

Singles – Round One

Samantha Maras (Samford) def. Emma Grant (LSU), 6-4, 6-3

Margaret Manolache (UTC) def. Caroline Arnold (LSU), 6-2, 6-4

Sydney Orefice (Alabama) def. Carina Holguin (LSU), 6-4, 7-5

Singles – Round Two

Emma Grant (LSU) def. Emma Pedretti (UTC), 7-5, 6-3

Carina Holguin (LSU) def. Annie Holt (SAM), 6-3, 6-2

Adela Wasserbauerova (UAB) def. Caroline Arnold (LSU), 6-1, 6-1