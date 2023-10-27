LSU Women Take 10th, Men 11th at SEC Cross Country Championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The LSU women finished 10th while the men finished 11th at the 2023 SEC XC Championships, hosted by South Carolina at the West Charwood Golf Course in Columbia.

The women were looking primed for a great finish, looking to improve on the seventh-place finish at last year’s SEC Championships. Through the first 1800 meters the Tigers had four runners within the top-50. Michaela Rose and Lorena Rangel-Batres were leading the way with Ella Chesnut not far behind. Near this time is when the top finisher from last season’s team, Rangel-Batres, had to bow out due to back spasms.

“Lorena [Rangel-Batres] was suffering from some back spasms and she was actually running very well. She was somewhere around 25th overall, right where she needed to be, and then her back seized up. She was of the toughest people I’ve ever been around, but she’s fine now, just had to get her back taken care of.”

LSU’s women ended up finishing 10th overall with a team score of 278 points to end the Friday morning meet. Leading the way through the finish line for the Tigers was the sophomore Chesnut, taking 35th place and scoring 35 points with a time of 21:03.3. Rose was not far behind in 42nd with a score of 41 points and a time of 21:16.2. Closing out the top 50 runners was Montana Monk with a time of 21:28.3 and 47 points.

“It’s really crippling when one of your top runners has to bow out,” said cross country coach Houston Franks on the women’s race. “We were in the mix for either fifth, sixth or seventh before that happened. Before the meet that is where we felt we should finish around, and we were in position, until that happened.”

On the men’s side, the Tigers were able to finish 11th with a team score of 370 points. Leading the way for the men was the freshman Hugh Carlson who finished 75th overall with a time of 25:22.0 to score 67 points. Five places behind Carlson was Tyler Stevens in 80th with a time of 25:29.7 and a point total of 70.

“We were off to a pretty good start, until Will Dart unfortunately was tripped at the front and then was spit out to last place. Het got up and rallied pretty well, but there is only so much you can do after that happens. I did think the men, all things considered, battled really hard at the end and I was proud of that.”

LSU will turn towards the NCAA South Central Regional next, hosted in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday, November 10. The races are set to start at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Results – SEC XC Championships

Women’s Team Scores

1. Florida – 49

2. Arkansas – 59

3. Tennessee – 80

4. Alabama – 84

5. Ole Miss – 107

6. Texas A&M – 181

7. Vanderbilt – 258

8. South Carolina – 262

9. Missouri – 265

10. LSU – 278

11. Auburn – 283

12. Kentucky – 292

13. Mississippi State – 329

14. Georgia – 371

LSU Women Individual Times (6K)

35. Ella Chesnut – 21:03.3

42. Michaela Rose – 21:16.2

50. Montana Monk – 21:28.3

76. Callie Hardy – 21:53.2

100. Sophie Martin – 22:20.8

102. Gwyneth Hughes – 22:21.5

118. Adele Broussard – 22:54.5

135. Hailey Day – 24:10.3

Men’s Team Scores

1. Akansas – 38

2. Alabama – 57

3. Tennessee – 59

4. Texas A&M – 140

5. Auburn – 148

6. Ole Miss – 169

7. Florida – 194

8. Kentucky – 197

9. Missouri – 232

10. Georgia – 250

11. LSU – 370

12. Vanderbilt – 375

LSU Men Individual Times (8K)

75. Hugh Carlson – 25:22.0

80. Tyler Stevens – 25:29.7

87. Dyllon Nimmers – 25:40.3

94. Will Dart – 25:58.8

95. Casey Goetschel – 26:07.0

100. Jack Wallace – 26:35.2

103. Alex Holbrook – 26:52.8

