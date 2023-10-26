LSU Women’s Tennis Ready for Roberta Alison Classic Hosted by Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Three members of the LSU women’s tennis team will compete in the Roberta Alison Classic, hosted by Alabama at the Alabama Tennis Stadium, starting at 9 a.m. CT on Friday. Caroline Arnold, Emma Grant and Carina Holguin will represent the Tigers at the tournament in singles and doubles actions.

Live stats and video will not be available for the tournament, with results being posted to the Track Tennis tournament page below. Results will be shared on LSU women’s tennis social media pages and posted to lsusports.net once daily results are finalized.

Results Page (Track Tennis)

Roberta Alison Classic

The 35th annual Roberta Alison Classic will take place over two days of competition, Oct. 27-28, at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. LSU will join host school Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Samford, South Alabama, Troy, Tulane, Wisconsin and UAB. The tournament will feature nine singles draws and four doubles draw with action ongoing throughout the two days.

The tournament will kick off at 9 a.m. CT Friday morning with a round of doubles before two rounds of singles will be contested throughout the day. Saturday’s schedule is a reverse of Friday’s with two rounds of doubles being played back-to-back in the morning before the final round of singles is played in the afternoon.

Tiger Tidbits

Holguin will compete in her third tournament of the fall at the Roberta Alison Classic while Arnold and Grant will compete in their second tournaments. Grant and Holguin are two freshman newcomers in their first season of college tennis while Arnold is in her second season as a Tiger after joining the team in January.

The Tigers were last in collegiate action just over two weeks ago at the ITA Southern Regional, hosted at the LSU Tennis Complex. Seven Tigers were in action over the six-day tournament and had success in both the singles and doubles bracket. In singles, LSU accounted for three out of the four semifinal spots as Aran Teixidó Garcia, Anita Sahdiieva and Kinaa Graham paved their way through the tricky singles draw. Graham advanced to the final after a three-set match with Sahdiieva and finished runner-up in the draw. In doubles, Graham and Sahdiieva finished as runners-up.

Sahdiieva enjoyed success in the ITF W15 Jackson professional tournament last week, earning her second ITF doubles title as her and partner Connie Chieh-Yu Hsu earned four wins to claim the doubles title. The month of October has been good for the Ukrainian newcomer, with her ITF doubles title adding on to her semifinal finish in singles and runner-up finish in doubles at the ITA Southern Regional.

Freshman Kinaa Graham has had the strongest fall campaign of the team thus far with a 12-3 singles record over three tournaments of play. Graham went 2-1 at the River Oaks Invitational in Houston before going 5-1 at the ITA All-American Championships, only narrowly falling in the final qualifying match., and 5-1 at the ITA Southern Regional Regional to finish runner-up.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.