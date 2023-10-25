Swift Named To 2023 SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer goalkeeper and graduate student Mollee Swift was named to the 2023 SEC Community Service Team, announced by the league on Wednesday afternoon.

This year marks the 19th annual women’s soccer Community Service Team, which looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

The award marks the third consecutive year that Swift has earned SEC Community Service honors, the first being in 2021.

Swift has been a part of various community service events around the Baton Rouge area in 2023. She has gathered school supplies and packed them into backpacks for children in need in surrounding areas, painted a mural on the walls of the Jewel Newman Center along with freshening up their sidewalks, participated in a soccer clinic in Lafayette and donated canned foods to help with the LSU food pantry as a part of the Make Your Mark event.

The graduate student participated in the LSU Thank-a-Thon, where she called donors and thanked them for their contributions to the LSU community and athletics. Swift also serves as the vice president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, where she is in charge of various events around campus.

