LSU Women's Golf Team Finishes Fall Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf season came to a close Wednesday with a fifth-place finish in The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

LSU posted a 12-over round of 300 to finish at 20-over par 884 (292-292-300). Florida won the event with a 3-under 285 on Wednesday to finish at 1-under par 863 (285-293-285). Host Mississippi State was second at 10-over 874.

LSU had four players finish in the top 24 highlighted by Carla Tejedo who finished T10 with a 3-over par 219 for the 54 holes with rounds of 74-70-75.

Latanna Stone moved up seven spots on the final day with a round of 73 to finish T13 at 5-over 221 (73-75-73) with Taylor Riley also in the top 20 at T17 at 6-over 222 (75-71-76). Freshman Jordan Fischer, playing her first career tournament for LSU, finished T24 at 7-over 223 with rounds of 71-76-76.

The Tigers were playing without two of its normal starters in the fall, Aine Donegan and Ingrid Lindblad, who are participating for their respective countries in the World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi.

LSU in the fall had three top five finishes in four tournaments with a second place in the Cougar Classic and a first-place triumph in the Illini Women’s Invitational.

“We finished in the top five three-of-the-four tournaments,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “We got a win in the fall which was positive. Coming in here we knew were trying a different lineup … It was frustrating to the ladies how we finished, but I think it will motivate us when we get to the spring. We had four people in the top 25, we just didn’t have that one player that was able to go low. Jordan Fischer had a 1-under par round in her first collegiate play and finished T24 so that was good. This will keep us motivated in the off season to get better and ready for the spring.”

LSU finished with 45 birdies, two off the tournament lead of Indiana and Riley led the team with 11 birdies, while Stone had 10.

Maisie Filler of Florida won the individual competition with an 8-under 208 after a final round of 6-under 66.

The spring regular season will begin on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico with three traditional stops at the Moon Golf Invitational the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and the Clemson Invitational.

The Ally

Old Waverly Golf Club – West Point, Miss.

Final Team Results (Par 288-864)

1 Florida 285-293-285 – 863 -1; 2 Mississippi State 284-303-287 – 874 -10; 3 Indiana 281-304-290 – 875 +11; 4 Tulsa 301-288-287 – 876 +12; 5 LSU 292-292-300 – 884 +20; 6 Sam Houston 303-290-292 – 885 +21; 7 ULM 295-309-297 – 901 +37; 8 Louisville 306-294-303 – 903 +39; 9 Mercer 299-306-301 – 906 +42; 10 James Madison 291-297-319 – 907 +43; 11 Old Dominion 307-302-308 – 917 +53; 12 Southern Mississippi 315-312-304 – 931 +67

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

1 Maisie Filler, Florida – 69-73-66 – 208 -8

2 Surapa Janthamunee, Mississippi State – 67-73-71 – 211 -5

3 Jennifer Herbst, Sam Houston – 74-69-69 – 212 -4

4 Ines Archer, Florida – 71-71-72 – 214 -2

T5 Grace Kilcrease, Tulsa – 74-72-69 – 215 -1

T5 Kendall Turner, James Madison – 69-71-75 – 215 -1

T5 Caroline Smith, Indiana – 68-77-70 – 215 -1

T5 Caroline Craig, Indiana – 67-73-75 – 215 -1

LSU Scores

T10 Carla Tejedo – 74-70-75 – 219 +3

T13 Latanna Stone – 73-75-73 – 221 +5

T17 Taylor Riley — 75-71-76 – 222 +6

T24 Jordan Fischer — 71-76-76 – 223 +7

T42 Elsa Svensson – 76-78-76 – 230 +14

T49 Edit Hertzman – 74-78-79 – 231 +15