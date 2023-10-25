LSU Basketball Non-Conference Single Game, SEC Mini-Plans Now On Sale For 2023-24 Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Athletics Ticket Office has announced that single game tickets for non-conference basketball games are presently on sale at the ticket office in the LSU Athletics Department and online at LSUTix.net.

These sales cover the eight home games in the month of November and December, starting with the regular season opener on Monday, Nov. 6, against Mississippi Valley State.

The Tigers will also play a free to the public exhibition game on Monday, October 30, against Louisiana Christian. The pre-Halloween contest will feature a Halloween costume contest, candy for the kids and the event, featured as “Boo Up” will also include a postgame autograph session.

Highlighting the non-conference home schedule is an SEC Network televised game against Kansas State on Dec. 9, the first of a home-and-home series with the Wildcats. That game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

While single game tickets for the nine SEC home games will not go on sale under Dec. 20, season tickets are still available for sale and mini-plans involving conference games are now available.

LSU basketball fans can purchase a three-game package that includes the Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Kentucky games which ranges in price from $51 to $85 depending on seat choice; or, a package of five Saturday SEC home games that ranges from $78 to $175.

Those games would be Jan. 20 against Texas A&M; Feb. 3 against Arkansas; Feb. 10 versus Alabama; Feb. 24 with Mississippi State; and, March 9 versus Missouri.

For further information on season tickets, single game or mini-plans for men’s basketball contact the LSU Athletics Ticket Office at 225-578-2184 or online at LSUTix.net.