JuVaughn Harrison and Sha’Carri Richardson Nominated For USATF Awards

INDIANAPOLIS – LSU alumni JuVaughn Harrison and Sha’Carri Richardson are up for numerous prestigious awards presented by the USATF.

Voting is now open for fans to help select the top athletes and performances with the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year, Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year, and Wing Awards. USATF will present all awards at the 2023 Night of Legends on Saturday, December 2, as a part of the Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Fans can click here to place their votes now through November 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Richardson is up for 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year and 2023 World Championships Track Performer. The Dallas native is a world champion in the 100 with a world-leading 10.65 to become the fifth-fastest all-time performer and anchored the U.S. 4×100 to gold in 41.03. Earned bronze in the 200 at Worlds. She also took the USATF 100 title and added a runner-up finish in the 200.

Harrison is up for the 2023 Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year. Harrison is a World Championships silver medalist in the high jump, equaling his PB of 2.36 meters (7’ 8.75”). He also won the USATF outdoor title and placed third in the long jump. Had three Diamond League wins and was third in the DL Final.

Now in its 42nd year, the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year and Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year awards are the highest of USATF’s accolades. Presented annually since 1981, the awards recognize the most outstanding male and female athletes, and the winners are chosen through a combination of fan and media votes.

Three Wing Awards will be up for grabs in 2023 – the World Championships Track Performer of the Year, World Championships Field Performer of the Year, and Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Performer of the Year. The trio of honors will be the direct result of a fan vote.

Nominees are:

2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year

Chase Ealey – Won her second straight World Championships gold in the shot put and captured the Diamond League title with an American record throw of 20.76/68-1.5. USATF indoor champion.

– Won her second straight World Championships gold in the shot put and captured the Diamond League title with an American record throw of 20.76/68-1.5. USATF indoor champion. Anna Hall – World Championships heptathlon silver medalist, won USATF title and scored 6988 points to win the Götzis meet in Austria, making her the No. 2 all-time U.S. performer. Set an American indoor record in the pentathlon with 5004 points to win the USATF indoor title, moving to 4th on world all-time performer list. Set a PB of 54.42 in the 400 hurdles.

– World Championships heptathlon silver medalist, won USATF title and scored 6988 points to win the Götzis meet in Austria, making her the No. 2 all-time U.S. performer. Set an American indoor record in the pentathlon with 5004 points to win the USATF indoor title, moving to 4th on world all-time performer list. Set a PB of 54.42 in the 400 hurdles. Alicia Monson – Set American records in the 5000 (14:19.45) and 10,000 (30:03.82) outdoors, and 3000 (8:25.05) indoors. Fifth in the 10,000 at the World Championships.

– Set American records in the 5000 (14:19.45) and 10,000 (30:03.82) outdoors, and 3000 (8:25.05) indoors. Fifth in the 10,000 at the World Championships. Katie Moon – Gold medalist in pole vault at World Championships, sharing the title with Australia’s Nina Kennedy. Captured Diamond League title and won USATF indoor and outdoor crowns. Twice cleared 4.90/16-0.75 outdoors and won three Diamond League meets.

– Gold medalist in pole vault at World Championships, sharing the title with Australia’s Nina Kennedy. Captured Diamond League title and won USATF indoor and outdoor crowns. Twice cleared 4.90/16-0.75 outdoors and won three Diamond League meets. Sha’Carri Richardson – World champion in the 100 with a world-leading 10.65 to become the fifth-fastest all-time performer and anchored the U.S. 4×100 to gold in 41.03. Earned bronze in the 200 at Worlds. Took USATF 100 title and added a runner-up finish in the 200. Won three Diamond League 100s.

– World champion in the 100 with a world-leading 10.65 to become the fifth-fastest all-time performer and anchored the U.S. 4×100 to gold in 41.03. Earned bronze in the 200 at Worlds. Took USATF 100 title and added a runner-up finish in the 200. Won three Diamond League 100s. Laulauga Tausaga-Collins– Staged the upset of the World Championships with gold in the discus, hitting 69.49/228-0 in round five to move to No. 2 on the all-time U.S. performer list. Diamond League final runner-up and placed second at the USATF Championships.

2023 Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year

Rai Benjamin – Anchored U.S. to gold in the 4×400 at the World Championships after earning bronze in the 400 hurdles. Won the Diamond League title in the 400H in 46.39, the second-fastest time ever by an American and a world-leading mark in 2023. USATF champion in the 400H in 46.62, at the time the second-fastest ever by an American. U.S. leader in the 400 with a 44.21.

– Anchored U.S. to gold in the 4×400 at the World Championships after earning bronze in the 400 hurdles. Won the Diamond League title in the 400H in 46.39, the second-fastest time ever by an American and a world-leading mark in 2023. USATF champion in the 400H in 46.62, at the time the second-fastest ever by an American. U.S. leader in the 400 with a 44.21. Ryan Crouser – World champion in the shot put with the second-farthest throw in history, 23.51/77-1.75. Set a world record at the USATF Los Angeles GP, hitting 23.56/77-3.75. USATF champion and Diamond League runner-up. Had 47 throws of 22.00/72-2.25 or better and three beyond 23.00/75-5.5. Now has seven of history’s top 10 throws.

– World champion in the shot put with the second-farthest throw in history, 23.51/77-1.75. Set a world record at the USATF Los Angeles GP, hitting 23.56/77-3.75. USATF champion and Diamond League runner-up. Had 47 throws of 22.00/72-2.25 or better and three beyond 23.00/75-5.5. Now has seven of history’s top 10 throws. JuVaughn Harrison – World Championships silver medalist in the high jump, equaling his PB of 2.36/7-8.75. Won the USATF outdoor title and placed third in the long jump. Had three Diamond League wins and was third in the DL Final.

– World Championships silver medalist in the high jump, equaling his PB of 2.36/7-8.75. Won the USATF outdoor title and placed third in the long jump. Had three Diamond League wins and was third in the DL Final. Grant Holloway – World champion for the third time in a row in the 110 hurdles, winning in a season best of 12.96. Undefeated in the 60H indoors, leading the world list at 7.35. Won three Diamond League meets and was the DL Final runner-up.

– World champion for the third time in a row in the 110 hurdles, winning in a season best of 12.96. Undefeated in the 60H indoors, leading the world list at 7.35. Won three Diamond League meets and was the DL Final runner-up. Noah Lyles – Triple gold medalist at the World Championships, winning the 100 in a PB 9.83 to equal the world lead. Took the 200 in 19.52 to claim his third straight world title at that distance and anchored the 4×100 to gold. Undefeated in the 200, including a season best and world-leading 19.47 to win the London Diamond League meet.

– Triple gold medalist at the World Championships, winning the 100 in a PB 9.83 to equal the world lead. Took the 200 in 19.52 to claim his third straight world title at that distance and anchored the 4×100 to gold. Undefeated in the 200, including a season best and world-leading 19.47 to win the London Diamond League meet. Yared Nuguse– Shattered the American record in the mile with a 3:43.97 at the Diamond League Final, moving to No. 4 on the all-time world performer list. USATF champion in the 1500. Set national records in the indoor 1500 (en route) and mile at the Millrose Games, going 3:33.22 and 3:47.38, and added an indoor AR in the 3000 at Boston with a 7:28.23. Won the 1500 at London and Zurich Diamond League meets.

2023 World Championships Track Performer

Quincy Hall – bronze in 400 in PB 44.37, gold in 4×400

– bronze in 400 in PB 44.37, gold in 4×400 Grant Holloway – won the 110 hurdles in 12.96

– won the 110 hurdles in 12.96 Noah Lyles – won the 100 in 9.83 and the 200 in 19.52 before anchoring the 4×100 to gold in 37.38

– won the 100 in 9.83 and the 200 in 19.52 before anchoring the 4×100 to gold in 37.38 Sha’Carri Richardson – won the 100 in a PB 10.65 and anchored the 4×100 to gold in 41.03; also earned bronze in the 200 in 21.92

– won the 100 in a PB 10.65 and anchored the 4×100 to gold in 41.03; also earned bronze in the 200 in 21.92 Gabby Thomas– silver medalist in 200 in 21.81, gold on 4×100

2023 World Championships Field Performer

Ryan Crouser – gold in shot put at 23.51/77-1.75, 2nd farthest throw ever

– gold in shot put at 23.51/77-1.75, 2nd farthest throw ever Chase Ealey – shot put gold medalist at 20.43/67-0.5

– shot put gold medalist at 20.43/67-0.5 Katie Moon – shared gold in pole vault at 4.90/16-0.75

– shared gold in pole vault at 4.90/16-0.75 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins– gold in discus with PB 69.49/228-0, No. 2 U.S. performer all-time

2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Performer

Rai Benjamin – won 400 hurdles in 46.62, then the second fastest U.S. time ever

– won 400 hurdles in 46.62, then the second fastest U.S. time ever Cravont Charleston – won 100 in 9.95

– won 100 in 9.95 Vashti Cunningham – won high jump at 1.91/6-3.25, her sixth straight U.S. outdoor title

– won high jump at 1.91/6-3.25, her sixth straight U.S. outdoor title Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – won 400 in 48.74, fastest time in the world in 2023 and second fastest ever by an American

– won 400 in 48.74, fastest time in the world in 2023 and second fastest ever by an American Kenneth Rooks – recovered from a fall to win 3000 steeplechase in 8:16.78

– recovered from a fall to win 3000 steeplechase in 8:16.78 Cordell Tinch – second in 110 hurdles while concurrently competing in the long jump for fifth, breakthrough performer of the Championships

– second in 110 hurdles while concurrently competing in the long jump for fifth, breakthrough performer of the Championships Gabby Thomas– won 200 in world-leading 21.60, third-fastest time ever by an American

