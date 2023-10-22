LSU Women's Golf Begins Play In Final Tournament of Fall Campaign

BATON ROUGE – The No. 6 LSU women’s golf team will compete in its final tournament of the fall season starting Monday at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

The Tigers are ranked in the one golf rankings that exist in this season of missing golf rankings, the Golfweek/Sagarin performance rankings, and LSU is coming off its first win of the 2023-24 season at Illini Women’s Invitational.

With Ingrid Lindblad (Sweden) and Aine Donegan (Ireland) competing in the World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi starting on Wednesday, the Tiger team will have a bit of a new look in their lineup for this 54-hole event which runs through Wednesday.

Latanna Stone, coming off her third collegiate win of the calendar year 2023 in the Illini Women’s Invitational, will be joined by Carla Tejedo, Taylor Riley, Edit Hertzman and Jordan Fischer, who will be making her LSU debut.

Fischer, originally from Halle, Germany, is coming off playing this past week in the Stage II Qualifying session from the Epson Tour, one of 22 amateurs playing in the event. Fischer posted a 5-over 293 for the 72-hole event.

Also, making her season debut will be Elsa Svensson who will be an individual entry in the tournament.

Stone posted 9-under par 207 (69-70-68) to share medalist honors with her grad school teammate Lindblad at the Illini event. Tejedo posted 4-under 212 (69-73-70) to finish ninth in the tournament.

The Ally field besides Mississippi State and LSU will feature Florida, Indiana, James Madison, ULM, Louisville, Mercer, Old Dominion, Sam Houston State, Southern Miss and Tulsa.

Live scoring for the tournament over the par 72, 6,316-yard layout can be found at Golfstat.com.