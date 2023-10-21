at Alabama

Alabama has a .249 hitting percentage on 12.34 kills and averages 11.67 assists per set. The Crimson Tide ranks No. 3 in the SEC with 1.76 aces per set, and on the defensive side of the net, Bama has 1.77 blocks and 13.66 digs per set.

Not only does outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh lead Alabama with 3.26 kills per set, but she leads the SEC with 0.52 aces per set (34 total) and has 27 total blocks to rank her at No. 10 in the league with 4.01 points per set. Middle blockers Alyiah Wells and Chaise Campbell lead the team with 53 and 52 kills, respectively. Campbell ranks No. 5 in the SEC with a .363 hitting percentage behind 136 kills, and Wells ranks No. 10 in the conference with a .331 hitting percentage behind 174 kills. Setter Callie Kieffer ranks No. 6 in the conference with 9.95 assists per set. 