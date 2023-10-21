BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to play against Alabama at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Foster Auditorium.

Sunday’s match will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Gray Robertson and Layne Stone on the call.

LSU (7-10, 2-5 SEC) and Alabama (10-9, 0-8 SEC) look to get back in the win column as both clubs are nursing a four-match and eight-match losing streak, respectively. Although the Tigers are hoping for their first true road win of the season, the Crimson Tide are searching for their first conference win of the 2023 campaign.

LSU leads Alabama 41-30 in the all-time series and is on a three-match winning streak in head-to-head meetings. The Tigers have also won six of the last seven matches against the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers come off four-set losses versus Texas A&M and Georgia last weekend. LSU’s block has taken a few steps forward, averaging 1.86 blocks per set, and recorded two consecutive matches with 10 or more blocks. Defensively, the Tigers average 13.19 digs per set, and on the offensive side, LSU has a .232 hitting percentage behind 12.60 kills on 11.86 assists per set. LSU also averages 1.41 aces per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson sits at No. 2 in the SEC and No. 30 in the NCAA with 4.08 kills per set and No. 6 in the league with 4.61 points per set. Last week, Robinson turned in double-doubles in both matches against Texas A&M and Georgia and has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season after totaling 21 at Georgia. Robinson also adds 34 blocks and 11 aces to her season statistics.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 6 in the conference with a .356 hitting percentage behind 131 total kills and leads the team with 50 blocks. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson averages 2.26 kills per set and has 18 blocks and seven aces, while Right side Jade Demps has registered 2.16 kills per set, contributes 28 blocks, nine aces, and averages 2.00 digs per set.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 9.06 assists per set and leads the team with 2.29 digs per set. Waak also has 18 aces this season, and defensive specialist Erin Carmichael leads the team with 20 total aces.

