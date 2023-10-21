Men's Tennis Concludes Day Two Of The Cajun Classic

LAFAYETTE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis concluded the second day of the Cajun Classic in Lafayette. The Tigers gained four wins, one being a doubles win.

Doubles

Flight One – Consolation

Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic continued into day two of the tournament. The duo faced a team from South Alabama. Dong and Latinovic defeated Joaquim Almeida and Braden Hanning 6-4.

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson and Ben Koch were the other Tiger team competing in doubles today. Anderson and Koch were up against Jacobi Bain and Nereo Suarez from Xavier. Anderson and Koch fell to Bain and Suarez 6-3.

Singles

Flight One – Main Draw

Chen Dong was the only Tiger competing in the main draw today. Dong secured a win for the Tigers, defeating Vasil Dimitrov. Chen won 6-4, 6-2 against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette opponent.

Consolation

Stefan Latinovic and Ben Koch competed in the singles consolation round today. Ben Koch secured a win for the Tigers defeating Southern Mississippi’s Shamirul Shahril 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. Stefan lost his match to Dakotah Bobo (USM) 7-6(4), 6-1.

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson won his consolation match of the day. Anderson faced Southern Mississippi’s Pasawee Reansuwong. Anderson defeated Reansuwong 6-2, 6-0.

Results

Doubles

Flight One – Consolation

Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Joaquim Almeida/Braden Hanning (USA) 6-4

Flight Two – Consolation

Jacobi Bain/Nereo Suarez (XA) def. Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU) 6-3

Singles

Flight One – Main Draw

Chen Dong (LSU) def. Vasil Dimitrov (ULL) 6-4, 6-2

Consolation

Dakotah Bobo (USM) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 7-6(4), 6-1

Ben Koch (LSU) def. Shamirul Shahril (USM) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6

Flight Two – Consolation

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Pasawee Reansuwong (USM) 6-2, 6-0