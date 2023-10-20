LSU Women’s Basketball Book Signing On Oct. 28

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will hold a book signing on Saturday, October 28 in the team’s practice gym at 1:30 p.m. CT in conjunction with Bayou Traditions.

The book, which includes a foreword by Coach Kim Mulkey, captures the entire 2022-23 season from start to finish with pictures from LSU photographers. LSU went 34-2 throughout the season to capture the program’s first NCAA Championship, scoring a NCAA Championship game record 102 points against Iowa to secure the trophy.

Fans wishing to purchase a ticket to the event can do so here. The ticket includes a copy of the book that will be available to be picked up at the event, signatures from the team and a picture with Coach Mulkey and the national championship trophy. Fans will not have the opportunity to have any additional items signed other than the book that comes with the event ticket.