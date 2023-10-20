Beach Sends Two Pairs to P1440 In Florida

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Head Coach Russell Brock is sending two pairs to the P1440 tournament in Tavares, Florida October 21-22. Returners Ella Larkin, Ellie Shank, Parker Bracken and transfer Gabi Bailey are the elected players to attend the tournament.

The tournament will consist of pool play on day one and will move to bracket play on day two based on how the pairs did in the pool. Both pairs will be playing in the Bid Division. All matches will be played to the best of three sets.

The remaining Tigers will be in NOLA competing at the Coconut Fall competition.