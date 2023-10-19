BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s fall baseball intra-squad scrimmages this week are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers will scrimmage this week at 3:30 p.m. CT Thursday, 2:30 p.m. CT Friday and 3:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall, as well as for LSU’s home exhibition game versus UL Lafayette at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 12, and the annual Purple-Gold World Series November 17-19.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.