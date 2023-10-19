Four Tigers Head To Lafayette For The Cajun Classic

LAFAYETTE, La. – Four members of the men’s tennis team will head to Lafayette to compete in the Cajun Classic this weekend. The tournament will be hosted at the City Club at River Ranch and Oakbourne Country Club Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22.

Freshman Brock Anderson will be competing this weekend. He will be joined by seniors Stefan Latinovic, Chen Dong, and Ben Koch. LSU will be competing against University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Updates will be posted to LSU Men’s Tennis social media pages.

Schedule of Play

Friday, October 20

First round doubles followed by second round doubles 9 a.m.

First round singles (flight 1) followed by first round singles (flight 2) 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 21

9 a.m. – Second round singles (flight 1) followed by second round singles (flight 2) third round singles (flight 1) followed by third round singles (flight 2)

Sunday, October 22

10 a.m. – Third round doubles followed by fourth round singles (flight 1) followed by fourth round singles (flight 2)