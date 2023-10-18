Piece By Piece: The 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball Championship Story To Premiere Nov. 2 On LSU GOLD

BATON ROUGE – Piece By Piece, an all-access documentary chronicling LSU’s first women’s basketball national championship will premiere live on LSU GOLD at 8 p.m. CT on November 2.

Fans can sign up here to get first access to Piece by Piece: The 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball Championship Story. The live premiere will offer an opportunity for all fans to watch the film for free.

Piece By Piece features exclusive interviews with the players and staff and never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage that brings LSU’s first national championship in women’s basketball to life. It tells the stories of the peaks and valleys throughout the year that concluded on top of a ladder, cutting down the nets.

Coach Kim Mulkey went into her second season at LSU with nine new players and only one returning contributor, using the theme ‘Piece It 2gether’ to with her team. LSU’s 2022-23 team featured an explosive offense, a gritty defense and a group of characters who saw their brands explode throughout the course of the season. The Tigers went 34-2, drawing national notoriety and helping grow the game of women’s basketball. It culminated on April 2 when LSU scored a NCAA Championship game record 102 points to take down Iowa in front of a women’s basketball record 9.9-million viewers on ABC.

Piece By Piece will premiere one week ahead of LSU’s home opener against Queens (NC) in which LSU will unveil its National Championship banner in the PMAC and receive the championship rings.

ABOUT LSU GOLD: LSU GOLD is an exclusive, on-demand content streaming service premiering that offers unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers year-round – including behind-the-scenes documentary series, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts, and more. To sign up for a free seven-day trial, visit www.LSU.gold/register today.