LSU’s Jay Mendell Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Men’s golfer Jay Mendell has earned SEC weekly honors as freshman of the week for the second time this season, the league office announced on Wednesday.

Mendell was named freshman of the week in week one of the season following the team’s win of the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mendell finished in the top 25 in his first two collegiate events.

The standout freshman has played in all five of the team’s events so far this year. He has finished in the top 25 in all events but one and has earned a stroke average of 71.53.

The Lafayette, La. native has put together two good weekends of golf at this week’s Everett Buick GMC Classic in Little Rock and last week’s Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Dallas.

Mendell fired a 4-under 212 through 54 holes at the Trinity Forest Golf Club to help boost the Tigers advance to match play at the Stephens Cup. This week Mendell earned the highest finish of his career at tied for fourth with a 7-under 209 en route to the team’s second win of the season.

Mendell fired a career low 68 in round one of the Stephens Cup and round three in Little Rock on Tuesday.

Before coming to campus, the promising newcomer won the 2023 Louisiana individual state title after shooting a 12-under par, 132. It was the lowest score in any division in the past nine years.

The Tigers will be back in action for the Spring season in February as they travel to Mobile, Ala. for the Hal Williams Collegiate at Magnolia Grove Golf Club.

SEC Golfers of the Week:

Matthew Kress, Florida (So.)

Jackson Koivun, Auburn (Fr.)

Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss (So.)

SEC Freshman of the Week:

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Jay Mendell, LSU