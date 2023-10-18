Gutierrez Lavenant Earns Second-Straight SEC Female Diver of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant was named SEC Female Diver of the Week for the second-straight week Tuesday for her performance vs. Arkansas, the league office announced.

“Montse’s performances were clutch for our swimming and diving team’s effort in the meet against Arkansas,” diving coach Drew Livingston said. “This is, by far, Montse’s strongest start in her college career, picking up back-to-back SEC honors. She’s getting the awards, but her performances are really a testament to the overall quality of training we’re seeing from the athletes in our diving program. I can’t wait to see more LSU Tigers being recognized throughout the season.”

Against Arkansas, Gutierrez Lavenant swept the springboard events. On one-meter, she earned a score of 300.23 and on the three-meter finished with a score of 342.60, a season-high for the senior from Tijuana, Mexico.

Gutierrez Lavenant and the Tigers return to action Nov. 4 to take on the Florida State Seminoles and the Alabama Crimson Tide inside the Morcom Aquatic Center in Tallahassee. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. locally with the meet starting at 9 a.m. CT.