Tigers Take Part In SEC Tipoff on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – LSU and the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball teams will be on display on Wednesday as the annual SEC Tipoff at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook in Birmingham, Alabama.

Coverage will begin at 10:30 a.m. CT on the SEC Network with coverage throughout the day and continuing on the Paul Finebaum show at 2 p.m. CT. Each head coach’s press conference will be available live on the SEC Network + steaming platform.

LSU head coach Matt McMahon will be joined on the trip by grad transfer Jordan Wright and Derek Fountain, who will be playing his second year at LSU after transferring from Mississippi State prior to the 2022-23 season.

Coach McMahon will be in for his press conference on SECN+ at 4:50 p.m. following his appearance with the players on the SEC Network interview area at 3:45 p.m.

The players and coaches as most league media days will go through a series of rooms for partners ESPN, CBS, the NCAA/Turner Sports and Sirius/XM Radio.

After the 14 men’s teams make their rounds Wednesday, the 14 women’s teams including LSU will be in Birmingham on Thursday.

The LSU men will open their season with a Halloween Themed exhibition contest against Louisiana Christian at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30. Admission for the exhibition contest is free.

The Tigers will open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. against Mississippi Valley State. Season tickets are still available at LSUtix.net.