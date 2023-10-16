Tigers Third After Day One at Everett Buick GMC Classic

BATON ROUGE – The No. 24 LSU Men’s golf team fired a tournament low 11-under 277 as a team in round one at the Everett Buick GMC Classic on Monday at the Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Ark. The Tigers followed with a 4-over 292 in round two to finish the day at 7-under 569 and currently in third place.

Play was halted on Monday night due to darkness. LSU was one of seven teams to have all golfers complete round two. The two teams ahead of the Tigers each have 1-3 holes to complete in the morning.

Michigan sits atop the leaderboard with a team score of 9-under and Central Arkansas follows at 8-under.

The third and final round will start tomorrow morning to conclude the Fall season finale on the Founders course that measures 7,115 and plays as a par 72.

LSU is led by freshman Jay Mendell, who fired a 2-under 70 in round one and a 1-under 71 in round two to sit tied for tenth ahead of round three. After falling to four over through four holes to start round one Mendell showed grit as he birdied six of his final eleven holes to get to 2-under.

Connor Gaunt is currently tied for nineteenth at 1-under 143. The Arkansas native carded a 3-under 69 in round one that saw three straight birdies on the back nine. Gaunt is the reigning back-to-back Arkansas State Amateur Champion.

Luke Haskew shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round and went on to card a 2-over 74 in round two that included the only eagle of any Tiger on Monday. Haskew eagled the 513 yard par five on No. 12 en route to finishing tied for 32nd at 1-over 145.

Graduate transfers Lance Yates and Alex Price make up the final two Tigers. Yates is currently tied for 32nd at 1-over 145 after he fired the lowest round of any Tiger in round one with a 5-under 67. Price is 3-over through two rounds and sits tied for 46th.

Tiger fans can follow along with live scoring at golfstat.com.