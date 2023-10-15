Volleyball On Wrong Side of Hard Fought 3-1 Match at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson finished with a match-high 21 kills, but LSU fell in a tightly contested match to Georgia 3-1 (22-25, 28-26, 21-25, 22-25) Sunday afternoon at Stegman Coliseum.

For the second consecutive match and fifth time this season, LSU (7-10, 2-5 SEC) reached double-figure blocks at 11, but Georgia (11-7, 2-4 SEC) still held the advantage in hitting percentage .245-.219, aces (7-3) and digs (56-53).

Robinson turned in her fourth match with 20 or more kills and registered her second consecutive double-double with 10 digs, three blocks, and a season-high two solo blocks.

Outside hitter Paige Flickinger finished with a season-high nine kills and totaled five digs and one block. Middle blockers Alexis Roberson and Anita Anwusi concluded the match with eight and seven kills, respectively. Roberson had two blocks, while Anwusi recorded a season-high seven blocks.

Setters Maddie Waak and Emily Mitter logged 27 and 21 assists, respectively. Mitter registered her first double-double as an LSU Tiger with 12 digs. It is Mitter’s 30th career double-double.

Set 1

Georgia used a 5-1 run to create an 11-7 lead that forced LSU to call the first timeout of the match. LSU stayed within striking distance and trimmed its deficit to three, but the visiting club used its second timeout, trailing 21-16. The Tigers answered with a 5-1 run, highlighted by five unanswered points to make it a one-point set at 22-21, with Georgia burning through both of its timeouts, clinching a slight advantage. The Bulldogs scored on three of the following four rallies to escape with a 25-22 victory. Both clubs hit .103 in the set, with LSU registering four blocks to Georgia’s three.

Set 2

It was another tight set that featured 11 ties and four lead changes. LSU jumped out to an early lead at 7-4, and although Georgia battled back and took a brief lead, the Tigers went on a 3-0 run to go into the media timeout on top, 15-14. The clubs continued to trade points, but the Bulldogs strung together three unanswered points to go ahead 21-19 when LSU signaled for time. The run continued on the other side of the break, and the Tigers called their final timeout down 23-20. After two quick points by LSU to make the score 23-22 Georgia, the home team used one of their timeouts. Georgia scored out of the timeout, but LSU fought off three set points when Georgia called its final timeout with the score tied at 25. The Tigers closed the set on a 3-1 run, highlighted by two kills from Robinson, and tied the match with a 28-26 set two win. Both teams hit over .400, with LSU hitting .425 and UGA hitting .400. Robinson led LSU with seven kills, and Flickinger followed with five kills on nine errorless swings.

Set 3

LSU used a 4-0 run to build a 6-3 lead, but Georgia took a 13-10 lead thanks to a 4-0 run that forced the Tigers to take a timeout. The Bulldogs got an ace out of the timeout and held a four-point advantage at 18-14 when LSU called its final timeout. LSU trailed by as many as six points at 23-17. The Tigers cut into the Bulldogs lead 24-21 behind a 4-1 run, but a kill from the home team ended the set, 25-21.

Set 4

LSU pressured Georgia to use an early timeout, stopping a 3-0 run that gave the Tigers a 9-5 lead. The Bulldogs stormed back, however, and took an 18-17 lead thanks to three unanswered points, causing LSU to call a timeout. LSU stopped the run to tie the set at 18, but another Bulldog 3-0 run put the home team ahead 21-18 when LSU used its final timeout. LSU pulled with one point on two occasions, but a late 3-1 run gave UGA a 25-22 win.

Up Next

LSU takes the court again in a week when they travel to face Alabama at 1 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

