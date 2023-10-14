Men's Tennis Concludes Day Three Of The ITA Southern Regionals

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU Men’s Tennis concluded day three of the ITA Southern Regionals in Auburn.

Singles Main – Round of 256

Julien Penzlin, Welsh Hotard, and George Stoupe all gained a win for the Tigers in the singles main round of 256. Penzlin faced Omar Morsy from Nicholls State University. Penzlin defeated Morsy 6-2, 6-4. Hotard competed against University of Louisiana’s Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez. Hotard won 6-4, 7-5. Stoupe was the last match of this round for the Tigers. George defeated Chetanna Amadike of Alabama A&M 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Singles Main – Round of 128

Stefan Latinovic gained a win in the singles main round of 128. He faced Dakotah Bobo of Southern Mississippi and won 6-3, 6-4. Rudy Ceccon also won his match in this round. Ceccon competed against Alabama’s Roan Jones, defeating Jones 7-5, 6-3. Chen Dong went to three sets but fell 2-6, 6-1, 2-6 to Lukas Engelhardt of University of Mississippi. Welsh Hotard faced Filip Planinsek of Alabama. Hotard fell to Planinsek 3-6, 6-4, (3)6-7. George Stoupe also lost his match of this round. Stoupe lost to Enzo Aguiard of Alabama 1-6, 6-3, 4-6.

Singles Consolation

Charles Hobbs lost his consolation match. Hobbs fell to Matthew Armbruster (UNO) 1-6, 2-6. Brock Anderson won his match against JB Pickard of Samford 6-4, 7-5. Alessio Vasquez faced Lun Obrul of Alabama. Vasquez defeated Obrul 6-4, 6-0. Ben Koch also secured a win. Ben Koch won the first set against Marko Milosavlijevic from Jacksonville 7-5. Milosavljevic retired at 4-0 in the second set due to injury.

Singles Main – Round of 256

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Omar Morsy (Nicholls), 6-2, 6-4

Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez (ULL), 6-4, 7-5

George Stoupe (LSU) def. Chetanna Amadike (Alabama A&M), 0-6, 6-1, 6-1

Singles Main – Round of 128

Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. [12] Mario Martinez Serrano (Troy), 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-3

[3] Filip Planinsek (Alabama) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU), 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3)

[8] Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Dakotah Bobo (Southern Miss), 6-3, 6-4

[7] Enzo Aguiard (Alabama) def. George Stoupe (LSU), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Lukas Engelhardt (Ole Miss) def. [10] Chen Dong (LSU), 6-2, 1-6, 6-2

[15] Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Roan Jones (Alabama), 7-5, 6-3

Singles Consolation

Matthew Armbruster (UNO) def. Charles Hobbs (LSU), 6-1, 6-2

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. JB Pickard (Samford), 6-4, 7-5

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Lun Obrul (Alabama), 6-4, 6-0

Ben Koch (LSU) def. Marko Milosavljevic (Jacksonville) [RET. inj.], 7-5, 4-0

Doubles – Round of 32

[3] Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Dakotah Bobo/Shamirul Shahril (Southern Miss), 8-3

Joaquim Almeida/Braden Hannig (South Alabama) def. Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU), 8-6

[5] Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) def. Lachlan Brain/Federico Scotuzzi (North Alabama), 8-4

[2] Benito Sanchez Martinez/Petar Jovanovic (MSU) def. Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez (LSU), 8-6

Schedule of Play

Oct. 15, 2023

Singles Main – Round of 64

Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. [5] Petar Jovanovic (MSU), 10 a.m.

[8] Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. [9] Benito Sanchex Martinez (MSU), 10 a.m.

[15] Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. William Noah (Auburn), 10 a.m.

Doubles – Round of 16

[3] Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. [10] Luka Petrovic/Billy Suarez (Tulane), 2 p.m.

[5] Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) vs. [14] Sandeep Mohandoss/Maxwell Giddens (Samford), 2 p.m.