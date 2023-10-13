Volleyball Falls Short, 3-1 in Nightcap Match Versus Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU fell to Texas A&M 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 21-25, 16-25) Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU (7-9, 2-4 SEC) logged 10 blocks, marking the fourth time they have logged double-figure blocks this season, and totaled nine aces in the setback against Texas A&M (13-4, 5-2 SEC). Although they hit just .229 in the match, the Aggies held the Tigers to a .125 hitting percentage behind 11 blocks and recorded 50 kills compared to LSU’s 43.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson logged her second double-double of the season with 14 kills and a season-high 17 digs. Robinson also had a season-high three aces and contributed three blocks and a couple of assists. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with nine kills (.333) and had four blocks in the match. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson and right side Jade Demps had six kills each. Dotson matched season-highs of four blocks and two aces and set a season-best of 12 digs, while Demps added a pair of blocks.

Middle blocker Alexis Roberson made her first collegiate start, finishing with three kills and a team-high six blocks. She also added one dig and one assist. Setters Maddie Waak and Emily Mitter totaled 25 and 10 assists, respectively.

Set 1

The early half of the set featured 10 ties and four lead changes and saw the Tigers take a 15-13 advantage into the media timeout. Texas A&M responded out of the break with four unanswered points to take a 17-15 lead and force an LSU timeout. The Tigers tied the set at 17, and the Aggies signaled for time with the score knotted at 22. After the clubs exchanged the following two points, Texas A&M scored the final two to win the frame, 25-23.

Set 2

The Tigers pounced early and held an 11-5 lead when the Aggies burned their first timeout of the stanza. LSU stretched its lead to 15-7 when TAMU called its final timeout of the set. The Tigers scored one more point to cap their 4-0 run at 16-7. The Aggies chipped away at the deficit and made the count 17-11 when LSU used its first timeout. A&M pulled within five points at 20-15, but LSU pulled away with a 3-0 run and took the set 25-16. LSU registered a .310 hitting percentage, led by Robinson’s five kills, a .444 hitting percentage and two blocks.

Set 3

Texas A&M built a 15-12 lead by the media timeout and was ahead 17-13 when LSU called for time. The Tigers used its final timeout down 22-16 and went on a 3-0 run after the pause, forcing Texas A&M to call a timeout with a slight 22-19 lead. The Aggies scored three of the final five points to win the set 25-21 and regain the match lead.

Set 4

LSU trailed 8-3 early when it called the first timeout of the set. TAMU’s margin grew 18-10 when the Tigers used their final timeout. LSU pulled within six points, highlighted by a 3-1 run, but ultimately fell 25-16.

Up Next

LSU will face Georgia at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 15, at Stegman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

For the latest news and information on LSU volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball.