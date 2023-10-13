Men's Tennis Concludes Day Two Of ITA Southern Regionals

AUBURN, Ala. – LSU Men’s Tennis completed day two of the ITA Southern Regionals today in Auburn. The Tigers secured four singles wins and two wins in doubles.

Singles Qualifying – Round of 64

There were three Tigers competing in this round of singles qualifying. Starting the day off strong, Alessio Vasquez won his singles match. Vasquez faced Xavier Sard Marti from Jacksonville State and won 6-0, 3-6, 10-5. Ben Koch also gained a win in his first match of the day. He competed against North Alabama’s Nazar Fedoryshyn, winning 6-4, 6(7)-7, 10-3. The final match of this round was between Julien Penzlin and Vasil Dimitrov of University of Louisiana-Lafayette. Penzlin defeated Dimitrov in a tough battle 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.

Singles Qualifying – Round of 32

Alessio Vasquez competed in this round with his second match of the day. Vasquez faced Noah Schlagenhauf of Ole Miss and fell 1-6, 5-7. Ben Koch also fell in his second match of the day. Koch fell to Noah Malige of UAB (4)6-7, 1-6. The last match of this round for the Tigers was played by Julien Penzlin. Penzlin secured another win for the Tigers. He defeated Matei Palcau of Jacksonville 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles Round of 64

The Tigers also began doubles rounds today. The first doubles match was won by Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic. Dong and Latinovic defeated UNO duo Marcel Volz and Matthew Armbruster 6-3. The second doubles match for the Tigers was also a success. Brock Anderson and Ben Koch defeated Harry Collins and Kotaro Matsumura from Nicholls 6-1. Rudy Ceccon and Charles Hobbs also teamed up to compete in doubles. Ceccon and Hobbs fell to Isac Stromber and Noah Schlagenhauf 2-6. Another winning duo for the Tigers was Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe. Hotard and Stoupe faced John Hallquist and Walker Stearns, winning 6-3. Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez also secured a win. They defeated Chase Parker and Iker Denllien of UAB 6-3.

ITA Southern Regional

Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 13, 2023

Results

Singles Qualifying – Round of 64

[13] Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. [27] Xavier Sarda Marti (Jacksonville), 6-0, 3-6, 10-5

[14] Ben Koch (LSU) def. Nazar Fedoryshyn (North Alabama), 6-4, 6(7)-7, 10-3

[2] Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Vasil Dimitrov (ULL), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Singles Qualifying – Round of 32

[1] Noah Schlagenhauf (Ole Miss) def. [13] Alessio Vasquez (LSU), 6-1, 7-5

[8] Noah Malige (UAB) def. [14]Benk Koch (LSU), 7-6 (4), 6-1

[2] Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. [20]Matei Palcau, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles – Round of 64

[3] Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Marcel Volz/Matthew Armbruster (UNO), 6-3

Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU) def. Harry Collins/Kotaro Matsumura (Nicholls), 6-1

[8] Isac Stromberg/Noah Schlagenhauf (Ole Miss) def. Rudy Ceccon/Charles Hobbs (LSU), 6-2

[5] Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) def. John Hallquist Lithen/Walker Stearns (Ole Miss), 6-3

Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Chase Parker/Iker Dellien (UAB), 6-3

Schedule of Play

Oct. 14, 2023

Singles Main – Round of 256

Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Omar Morsy (Nicholls), 10:30 a.m.

Welsh Hotard (LSU) vs. Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez (ULL), 10:30 a.m.

George Stoupe (LSU) vs. Chetanna Amadike (Alabama A&M), 10:30 a.m.

Singles Main – Round of 128

[8] Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. TBD, 2 p.m.

[10] Chen Dong (LSU) vs. TBD, 2 p.m.

[15] Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Singles Consolation

Charles Hobbs (LSU) vs. Matthew Armbruster (UNO), 10:30 a.m.

Ben Koch (LSU) vs. Marko Milosavljevic (Jacksonville State), 3:30 p.m.

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. Lun Obrul (Alabama State), 3:30 p.m.

Doubles – Round of 32

[3] Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. Dakotah Bobo/Shamirul Shahril (Southern Miss), 9 a.m.

Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU) vs. Joaquim Almeida/Braden Hannig (South Alabama), 9 a.m.

[5] Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) vs. Lachlan Brain/Federico Scotuzzi (North Alabama), 9:45 a.m.

Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. [2] Benito Sanchez Martinez/Petar Jovanovic (MSU), 9:45 a.m.