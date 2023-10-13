Chuck Winstead Steps Down as LSU’s Director of Golf

Chuck Winstead, the winningest coach in LSU Golf history who led the Tigers to the 2015 NCAA National Championship, is stepping away as Director of Golf and head men’s golf coach, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Friday.

Winstead, who has led the LSU men’s golf program since 2005, will focus on his health before transitioning into a new role within athletics. Andrew Nelson will serve as the interim men’s head coach.

“Serving as the Director of Golf and head coach of LSU’s men’s golf program has been the honor of a lifetime. Right now, the best decision for myself, my family, and this program is for me to step away and focus on my health and wellness,” Winstead said. “I am forever grateful to the student-athletes and coaches who have given their all for this program, to my family for their unwavering support, and to LSU for the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream for the last 18 seasons.”

“Chuck is a Tiger, through and through,” Woodward said. “We fully support his decision to prioritize his health at this time, and we will do all we can to support him during this transition. LSU’s golf programs will continue to thrive thanks to his leadership. He has established a championship standard that we will build upon and carry forward.”

Himself a golf letterman and 1991 graduate of LSU, Winstead returned to the University as head men’s golf coach for the 2005-06 season. Since then, the program has claimed a school-record 40 team titles, including the 2015 SEC and NCAA Championship. That NCAA Championship was the LSU men’s golf program’s first in 60 years, and Winstead was named the SEC and National Coach of the Year for 2015. In 2018, Winstead was promoted to Director of Golf, overseeing both the men’s and women’s programs.

Under Winstead’s leadership, LSU has consistently reached NCAA Regional play every year since 2008, including three straight appearances in NCAA Match Play from 2014-16. The Tigers have excelled on both the course and in the classroom under Winstead’s watch, earning 88 selections to the SEC Academic Honor Roll during his tenure.