Men's Tennis Concludes Day One Of The ITA Southern Regionals

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team began their play at the ITA Southern Regionals at Auburn today.

Singles

Charles Hobbs was the first match of the day for the Tigers. He faced University of New Orleans David Tesic. Hobbs fell to Tesic 4-6, 0-6. Brock Anderson also competed in qualifying rounds today. He defeated Lucius Soller of Jacksonville State in a tough match 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-6. In Anderson’s second match, he fell to Sandeep Mohandoss (Samford) 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Julien Penzlin had a bye in the first round. He later faced Rostislav Halfinger (South Alabama). Penzlin defeated Halfinger 6-4, 6-2. Alessio Vasquez also secured a win for the Tigers today. He defeated Martin Schwartzman (Samford) 6-2, 6-2. Ben Koch competed against Alabama’s Kristofer Johnson. He won 6-2, 7-6(3).

ITA Southern Regional

Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 12, 2023

Results

Singles Qualifying Round of 256

David Tesic (UNO) def. Charles Hobbs (LSU), 6-4, 6-0

Brock Anderson (LSU) def. Lucius Soller (Jacksonville State) 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-6

Singles Qualifying Round of 128

Sandeep Mohandoss (Samford) def. Brock Anderson (LSU), 2-6, 6-3, 10-8

[2] Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Rostislav Halfinger (South Alabama) 6-4, 6-2

[13] Alessio Vasquez (LSU) def. Martin Schwartzman (Samford) 6-2, 6-2

[14] Ben Koch (LSU) def. Kristofer Johnson (Alabama) 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Schedule of Play

Friday, Oct. 13

Singles Qualifying – Round of 64

[13] Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. [27] Xavier Sarda Marti (Jacksonville), 9 a.m.

[14] Ben Koch (LSU) vs. Nazar Fedoryshyn (North Alabama), 9 a.m.

[2] Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Vasil Dimitrov (ULL), 9 a.m.

Singles Qualifying Consolation

Charles Hobbs (LSU) vs. Matthew Armbruster (UNO), 10:30 a.m.

Brock Anderson (LSU) vs. JB Packard (Samford), 5 p.m.

Doubles Round of 64

[3] Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) vs. Marcel Volz/Matthew Armbruster (UNO), 3 p.m.

Brock Anderson/Ben Koch (LSU) vs. Harry Collins/Kotaro Matsumura (Nicholls), 3:30 p.m.

Rudy Ceccon/Charles Hobbs (LSU) vs. Isac Stromberg/Noah Schlagenhauf (Ole Miss), 4 p.m.

[5] Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) vs. John Hallquist Lithen/Walker Stearns (Ole Miss), 4:45 p.m.

Julien Penzlin/Alessio Vasquez vs. Chase Parker/Iker Dellien (UAB), 5 p.m.