When you think of LSU Women’s Basketball’s historic championship run in the 2022-23 season, the likes of Angel Reese’s rebounding, Flau’jae Johnson’s flair and Alexis Morris’s clutch plays come to mind.

What about sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith?

Smith might not have been one of the “headliners” on last year’s championship team, but that certainly doesn’t mean she did not have an important role to fill.

Smith played in all 36 games for the Tigers last year as a true freshman. As the first forward off of Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s bench, she averaged 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds. Although these numbers might not jump off the charts, Smith still averaged 14 minutes a game, showing the trust that Mulkey had in a true freshman to play the game the correct way.

With a year under her belt, Smith is ready to not only elevate her game, but help Mulkey and the Tigers compete for another NCAA championship.

“Being a freshman, I think it was just a great opportunity for me to learn from the older players in my position,” Smith said. “They are great leaders, and they help me, push me and also support me on and off the court. It meant a lot just to be a part of that whole team, being that we won LSU’s first national championship. Just a chance to be around great people and players.”

Smith hails from DeSoto, Texas, a suburb of Dallas with about 50,000 people. She attended DeSoto High, where ESPN considered her to be the No. 1 recruit in the metro Dallas area. At DeSoto, she was a back-to-back state champion her junior and senior years, which included a championship game MVP award in 2021. Smith is used to success, so coming in to an environment like LSU’s was a no-brainer for her.

The Tigers will certainly face inspired efforts from their opponents this season as the reigning national champs. Smith feels, however, that she, her teammates and her coaches are not only prepared, but ready and able to take on the challenge of sustaining LSU’s standing as the No. 1 program in women’s basketball.

“We have great freshmen and transfers,” said Smith when asked about the current Tiger squad. “I honestly can say they all drive me to be better. They all encourage me and pick me up when I need it. I think they are coming along with our system great and learning fast. We have so many different lineups and things we can do. It’s really going to be a sight to see come November 6 (when the Tigers open the season versus Colorado in Las Vegas).”

Smith believes that although she had a solid freshman campaign, she has room to improve in her sophomore season.

“My personal goals going into this season are just to be that consistent and aggressive player when needed,” Smith said. “I just want to step into my fold and do what my team and coaches need me to do to win.”

Smith doesn’t consider herself to be very superstitious, but she does have quite a unique pregame routine.

“My pregame routine is going home after shoot-around, blasting some country music on my speaker, then coming in and getting treatment. While I’m getting treatment, I’m always trying to steal the speaker in the training room to play my country music, but that never goes well with the team because, when it comes to music, they’re my biggest haters,” Smith laughed.

“I say a prayer before I go on the court and then I just get ready to ball out.”

Even though Smith might be the lone fan of country music in the LSU locker room, the team is as united as ever, and they all understand what is required of them to be successful under Mulkey and compete for national championships.

Smith is eager to return to the court with her first year under her belt, complete with everything she learned in last year’s championship season.

“I think the biggest thing for the team and I improving this year is just knowing what the expectations are for each other and from Coach Mulkey,” Smith said. “I also now know what I need to do to help my team win and get better. Coach Mulkey is going to pull the best out of you, and that’s just what great Hall of Fame coaches do.”