The Tigers hit the road for the second straight week for a clash with Missouri. Leading them into Columbia is Mekhi Wingo, who transferred to LSU to leave a legacy and now wears one of the program’s most prestigious numbers.

Numbers Game Back on the road for a second-straight week and leading the way was No. 18 and Missouri native @WingoMekhi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 10, 2023