Men’s Tennis Heads To ITA Southern Regionals

AUBURN, Ala. — The LSU Men’s Tennis team will be traveling to Auburn this weekend for the ITA Southern Regionals. All ten members of the team will be competing this weekend.

Five Tigers will start play Thursday in the singles qualifying rounds. Those competing are Julien Penzlin, Brock Anderson, Alessio Vasquez, Charles Hobbs, and Ben Koch. Koch, Penzlin, and Vasquez all received a bye in the first round of qualifying. Charles Hobbs will face David Tesic of UNO for the first Tiger match of the day. Brock Anderson will compete against Lucius Soller from Jacksonville State.

The rest of the team will begin play Friday, Oct. 13 in the main draw.

Results and updates will be shared to the LSU Men’s Tennis social media pages.

Schedule Of Play

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Qualifying

Charles Hobbs vs. David Tesic, 9 a.m.

Brock Anderson vs. Lucius Soller, 10:15 a.m.