Gutierrez Lavenant Named SEC Female Diver of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant was named SEC Co-Female Diver of the Week Tuesday, for the third time in her career, based on her performance in the Tigers’ first dual meet of the season vs. Utah.

“Congratulations to Montse for getting her first SEC weekly honor of the year this past week,” diving coach Drew Livingston said. “She bounced back from a tough three-meter event to put together a great one-meter list. It is encouraging that she is starting off the season strong and I am excited to watch her progress throughout the rest of the fall schedule.”

Gutierrez Lavenant returned to LSU for her senior season and is coming off a strong finish from her junior year. At the 2023 SEC Championships, she claimed one of eight gold medals on the women’s team, which is the highest gold medal count at SECs in program history. Gutierrez Lavenant won on the platform with a score of 293.50.

Additionally, at the 2023 NCAA Championships, Gutierrez Lavenant placed second on the tower by finishing with a school-record score of 347.00. With her second-place finish, she earned her fourth All-America honor for her performance at the national meet.

Against Utah, Gutierrez Lavenant claimed two second-place finishes on the springboard events. On one-meter, she earned a score of 304.20 and on three-meter finished with a score of 260.63.

Gutierrez Lavenant and the Tigers return to action Thursday to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks inside the LSU Natatorium for a women’s swimming and diving meet. The meet is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT.