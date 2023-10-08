Volleyball Defeated by No. 12 Tennessee in Straight Sets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – LSU was swept by No. 12 Tennessee 15-25, 17-25, 13-25 Sunday afternoon at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

LSU drops to 7-8 on the season and 2-3 in the SEC, and Tennessee improves to 15-1 and 6-0 in league play, extending its winning streak to 10.

Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson led the way for LSU with nine kills and hit .348 on 23 attacks and one error. Dotson also totaled four digs and two assists. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with seven kills and three blocks, while outside hitter Jurnee Robinson finished with five kills, a team-high eight digs and one block. Setters Emily Mitter and Maddie Waak each recorded 11 assists. Mitter added six digs, and Waak contributed three digs.

Set 1

LSU trailed 10-6 early and was down 15-10 at the media timeout. Tennessee quickly grew its margin 21-11 thanks to a 6-1 run that burned through both LSU timeouts. The Tigers scored two of the next three points following their final timeout, but the Volunteers pushed the lead back to double figures and won the set, 25-15.

Set 2

LSU was ahead early, but Tennessee responded with an overall 10-2 run to gain the momentum in the set to win it, 25-17. The Tigers scored on three of the first four points of the frame and held a 9-7 lead when the Volunteers called their first timeout of the match. LSU led by as many as three points at 10-7, but Tennessee scored five unanswered points to take a 12-10 advantage and led 15-10 when LSU signaled for time. The clubs exchanged points for the remainder of the set, but a 3-0 run by Tennessee sealed the set to take a two-set match lead.

Set 3

The Lady Vols built a 7-3 lead behind a 4-0 burst and led 11-5 when LSU took its first timeout of the set. Tennessee kept applying pressure and went ahead 18-9 when LSU called its final timeout, but the Lady Vols bolstered the lead and ran away with the set, 25-13.

Up Next

LSU returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a match against Texas A&M at 8 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 13, on SEC Network.

